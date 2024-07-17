type here...
“You poopoo and sleep inside it” – Naana Brown and Afia Schwar resurrect beef as they fight dirty (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Brown and Afia Schwar have resurrected their long-time beef and this time around they have decided to expose each other to the core.

The two known enemies have clashed again after Afia Schwar affirmed that she didn’t part ways with Diamond Appiah because of Nana Brown.

Initially, it was assumed that Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah parted ways because of Naana Brown but Afia Schwar has maintained otherwise.

Following Afia Schwar’s revelation, Naana Brown has come hard at the outspoken socialite by accusing her of being a drunkard.

According to Naana Brown in a self-made video, Afia Schwar sometimes poopoo and sleeps in it after taking in litres of alcohol.

She also made a mockery of her overly dark lips and attributed it to weed smoking.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

