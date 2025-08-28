You rubbish school yet when EOCO picked you you said you were waiting for your lawyer- MC Yaa Yeboah

Today, August 28 has already begun with violence as MC Yaa Yeboah has subtly taken a swipe at dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The media personality took to his socials to lambast the musician following his EOCO invite.

Yaa Yeboah expressed surprise at how Ghanaian musicians stand on big platforms to rubbish education, which aims to purge the crudities of the mind.

The media personality noted in her post that she has witnessed several occasions where Gganaian musicians sat on platforms and made education sound rubbish.

However, according to her, whenever these same musicians find themselves in trouble, just like the goat that remembers its road to the owner’s house whenever it is in trouble, they run to school.

She cited Shatta Wale’s incident as a perfect example, stating that the musician has on several platforms made it look like it makes no sense to go to school.

However, when EOCO invited him, instead of fighting himself, he asked them to wait for his lawyer because without him, he couldn’t say anything.

“Funny how some of your fav artists can stand on stage and rubbish school, acting like education doesn’t matter. Yet, when EOCO picked you up, the first thing you said was Im waiting for my lawyer before I speak”, she said.

MC Yaa Yeboah went on to state that “That lawyer you’re relying on, he went to school, studied hard and earned his certificate to peace lW. The same schooling you rubbishing is now your shield”.