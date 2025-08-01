You said I couldn’t come to Ghana, I came, you said I couldn’t go to Kumasi, I went- Kevin Taylor brags

Ghanaian media personality, Kevin Taylor has bragged about being a man of his word in a Facebook post sighted by Gh Page.

Kevin Taylor claims he was given numerous challenges but because he never disappoints, he has completed all of them.

According to Kevin, “the NPP and the Tribal fools” thought he could not come to Ghana but here was able to come, and never hid as they said upon his arrival in Ghana.

According to Kevin Taylor, after his haters saw him in Ghana, they gave him a new challenge that he dared not go to Kumasi because of his past comments about the Asantehene.

Many were those who threatened to deal with the media personality should he dare set foot in Kumasi.

However, Kevin Taylor claims “You cannot come to Kumasi, I went”, adding that “You cannot walk or hang out alone, I did with just my wife and kids and friends”.

Thinking he had completed all the challenges that were given to him, Kevin Taylor asked that “I need a new challenge”.