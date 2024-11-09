You Should Have Made At Least 100, 000 Cedis If You Are Above 30 Years- Kojo Forex

Young Ghanaian millionaire, Kojo Forex has popped up in the news again after a post he made on X, formerly Twitter.

Kojo Forex, who recently acquired a brand new Cybertruck has shared that as a human being, one has to have seen or made their first 100, 000 Ghana Cedis or even more.

He claims his post does not have any intention of mocking the aged, however, he is just avoiding circumlocution to hit the nail on the right head.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian Youtuber advised that if one is 30 or above and has not been able to make at least 100k Cedis, then they should check on themselves.

He noted that, if the person has no fault or problem with themselves, then they should check on the kind of friends they make, perhaps, that is restricting them from becoming successful.