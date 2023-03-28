You shouldn’t date if you’re not financially stable – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon advises

- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has sparked a massive debate following his hot take about relationships.

According to Deyemi Okanlawon, serious amorous relationships are not meant for people who are not financially buoyant hence financially struggling people should rather take a break from it.

Deyemi Okanlawon made this known via his verified Twitter handle today, March 28th, 2023 in an open letter to men and women.



In his controversial tweet, Deyemi Okanlawon who recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife added that although, everyone is free to love and date anyone at a particular stage in life.

READ ALSO: Medikal sacks longtime partner Flow Delly following rumoured secret relationship with wife, Fella

However, men and women should focus on building themselves first to become financially buoyant before giving the relationship a chance.

Deyemi Okanlawon tweeted; “If you’re not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise take a break from “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow.

He added; “Everyone should feel free to love and date anyone at any time/stage of their lives if they so choose… but perhaps for more serious (intentional, committed) relationships you may want to approach things slightly different? ????.”

As expected, Deyemi Okanlawon tweet has generated mixed reactions among internet users, below are some of the thoughts of tweeps gathered under the controversial tweet.

READ ALSO: Lady who accused ‘boyfriend’ of dumping her to marry another woman apologizes

@shybanty: Nah, money is not everything Bros. Not all serious relationship ends with Marriage. Abeg let’s love in peace and not think about money all the time.

@bwoyilo: Moreover, counterintuitively, relationships are good but avoid parasitic ones. If we’re in a relationship, we’re team; we help each other achieve our objectives in life. I have a friend in U.K now; his babe got him there… I have a friend with 1.2m monthly salary; his babe got him the job. Not all women should be feared…. Some are blessing.

@4StarboyymiEez: He’s right, this is exactly y I’m single but I keep giving girls who hv interests in me excuses but d truth is that I’m not financially buoyant to spend extra cash on a girl, I need money to promote n make my musics, I need money to keep looking good, my siblings need my money.

@itsleeswhag: Real talk. What do you need a relationship for if you can’t take care of yourself and the lady. Man is a point of focus here because women can stay without a job and a man somewhere will still want her, but a man without a job! You know the story. SHALOM.

@EjikeIbeh2: In as much as he is right but his opinion is not an absolute truth as it is not reflective of the pattern or protocol as to which one gets financial stability coz there’s no known or written formula that stipulates how to go about it . Do what works for you , keep grinding .

@sogwason: Oga go and sit down healthy relationship is all about support.. you both gonna support each other.. you mustn’t be stable before you engage in a relationship, people can actually build a relationship together.. just go an sit down.

@oyinoriginal: But wait why do y’all always associate relationship with money there’s more to it than money, I’m dating someone doesn’t mean he has to be responsible for me he has to take care of me he’s not my husband yet he can pursue his goals while I do the same and still be courting.

READ ALSO: Lady calls out boyfriend for dumping her to marry another woman after becoming rich