- Advertisement -

Jada Pinkett has expressed her dissatisfaction with her husband’s reaction at the Oscars, where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke he had passed.

According to a source, Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” Will Smith “didn’t get physical” with Chris Rock, but she isn’t unhappy with him.

According to an unidentified insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Will and Jada Smith are supposedly in agreement that Will Smith “overreacted” when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife.

“It was in the heat of the moment, and he was reacting inappropriately.”

“He is well aware that she is well aware.” They all agree that he reacted inappropriately.”

They also stated that Jada Pinkett Smith is “not a wallflower” and that she is “one of these women who requires protection.”

They said, “He didn’t have to do what he did.”

The couple “are very much protected in their own life and do the utmost best they can to safeguard their loved ones,” according to the Us Weekly source.