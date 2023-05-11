You sometimes charge us to attack people – Abeiku Santana exposes Fadda Dickson

- Advertisement -

Hours Ago, Okay FM shared artwork of Dr Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media appearing as a guest on Abeiku Santana’s Ekwanso Dwodwo Show.

The media mogul was set to grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana at 4 PM today. The announcement was done via social media.

As patrons and netizens are anxiously waiting for the one-of-a-kind interview to commence, the Host of the Show, Abeiku Santana has issued a release.

According to the release, the scheduled interview with Dr Fadda Dickson is cancelled.

Angry and disappointed Abeiku Santana has vented at Fadda Dickson for refusing to attend the interview despite initially agreeing to make an appearance.

While fuming at his boss, Abeiku Santana alleged that Fadda Dickson sometimes uses them as tools to ask celebrities, politicians etc sensitive questions and attack them in the process.

