type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYou sometimes charge us to attack people - Abeiku Santana exposes Fadda...
News

You sometimes charge us to attack people – Abeiku Santana exposes Fadda Dickson

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Hours Ago, Okay FM shared artwork of Dr Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media appearing as a guest on Abeiku Santana’s Ekwanso Dwodwo Show.

The media mogul was set to grant an exclusive interview with Abeiku Santana at 4 PM today. The announcement was done via social media.

As patrons and netizens are anxiously waiting for the one-of-a-kind interview to commence, the Host of the Show, Abeiku Santana has issued a release.

READ ALSO: Abeiku Santana drags his boss Despite and his son Kennedy Osei – Here’s why (Video)

According to the release, the scheduled interview with Dr Fadda Dickson is cancelled.

Angry and disappointed Abeiku Santana has vented at Fadda Dickson for refusing to attend the interview despite initially agreeing to make an appearance.

While fuming at his boss, Abeiku Santana alleged that Fadda Dickson sometimes uses them as tools to ask celebrities, politicians etc sensitive questions and attack them in the process.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Abeiku Santana blasts and dirties Fadda Dickson on Live Radio for failing to show up for an interview

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: UTV set to ‘expose and disgrace Mcbrown big time’

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 11, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News