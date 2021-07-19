- Advertisement -

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has heavily descended on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong over his incessant threats, blackmails and intimidations against him and other journalists in the country.

It would be recalled that some two months ago, the legislator accused the former presenter of Adom FM and Angel FM of owing him a sum of Ghc10,000 for some 14 air conditioners he borrowed from him in 2018.

Kennedy Agyapong also took to his television station NET2 TV to accuse Captain Smart of defrauding a woman by giving her an invalid cheque for chairs he purchased from her.

Well, Captain Smart has finally responded to Mr Agyapong for what he describes as the misguided utterances of the lawmaker and vowed to match him boot for boot, henceforth.

He explained that the reason for his long silence over Mr Agyapong’s utterances in the past was because he thought the MP was fighting for the ordinary Ghanaian but he has finally been proven wrong.

Captain Smart lamented the non-action taken by the government to deal with the NPP stalwart amid his numerous verbal attacks on journalists.

He insisted that because the lawmaker is allowed to go unpunished for his actions he’s behaving like a ‘demigod’ in the country.

Watch the video below.

It wouldn’t be the first time the controversial politician has taken journalists to the cleaners for exposing rots in the country and standing for the truth.

In 2018, he launched a verbal war on investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for his groundbreaking exposé’s and instigated physical attacks on his colleague, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was consequently shot dead by some unidentified men on motorbikes in Madina.

Mr Agyapong on Friday, July 9, 2021, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist with the Multimedia Group, “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on his television station.

The Multimedia Group filed a formal complaint against Mr Agyapong as a proactive measure to prevent what happened to Mr Suale on 16 January 2019 from repeating itself in the future.

Kennedy Agyapong has since been hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for his utterances.