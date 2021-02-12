Investigative and freelance journalist Manasseh Azure has accused the president and first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo of teaching the Director of Communication at the presidency Eugene Arhin how to milk the nation.

Eugene Arhin who is trending on social media following the deep exposè by his wife Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin who is seeking divorce.

In a suit filed by his wife, she listed all the properties they have acquired from houses to cars and businesses.

After the list hit social media, many people wondered how he could amess such wealth in just four years since his government came to power.

According to them, the list from his wife is a clear indication that he has been stealing from the country coffers for his selfish needs.

Other are also of the view that these things listed are the ones that his wife is aware off and wonders the ones he is keeping secret from his wife.

But according to Manasseh Azure in a post sighted on Facebook, a serpent doesn’t give birth to a bird.

He posted: “The serpent does not give birth to a bird.”—An a African proverb.

People in reading meaning into the post revealed that what the journalist was trying to say was that Eugene learnt to steal from his master which in this case is Nana Akuffo Addo.