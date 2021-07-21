- Advertisement -

Controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger seems to have brought out the devil in Ayisha Modi as the latter continues to drop more secrets.

The two for days now have been engaged in banter on social media with each other dropping allegations.

According to Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwarzenegger called her one day to appeal to her to beg the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour to borrow her $50,000.

Ayisha disclosed that the reason Afia gave her was that Ghanaians are not patronising things that have her face on them so she wants to start something else.

The unofficial PRO of Bhim President Stonebwoy continued that she wants Rev Obofour to give her the said money so she can venture into something else.

She explained that she would make Rev Obofour the face of the business while she would use her influence to promote the business.

Ayisha added that Afia was literally crying when she was telling her about it promising to pay back the money in the shortest possible time.

Watch the video below:

In another development, Afia Schwar has denied all allegations and claims from Ayisha Modi.

According to Afia, the only money she received from Ayisha was for the birthday of her daughter Pena.

The fight between the two is getting interesting by the day.