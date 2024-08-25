Shame, you waited for Kwaku Manu to relocate you abroad before divorcing him – Rashad fires Diane (Video)

Diane Okailey’s divorce from Kwaku Manu following her relocation to the United States has sparked a nationwide debate.

The split, which has become a hot topic of conversation on social media, has seen Ghanaians from all walks of life weighing in with their opinions,.

While some are criticizing Diane for her actions while others are also commending her for making a bold decision.

As argued by her critics, she has disappointed the sisterhood with her ungratefulness and that she should bow her head in shame for ending her marriage, especially after Kwaku Manu’s efforts to relocate her abroad.



Adding fuel to the fire, award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has also voiced his opinion on the matter.

Speaking on GhPage’s popular show, Rash Hour, Rashad did not hold back in expressing his disappointment in Diane’s actions.

-- AD --

According to him, Diane’s decision to divorce Kwaku Manu only after relocating to the U.S. smacks of ingratitude.

Rashad questioned why Diane chose to wait until after her move to the United States to end the marriage.

“If Diane wanted to divorce Kwaku Manu, why didn’t she part ways with him here in Ghana? Why wait until the actor had relocated her abroad?” he asked pointedly during the show.

In a particularly scathing remark, Rashad condemned a subsequent video posted by Diane, in which she seemingly mocked her ex-husband.

He described the video as “very bad” and argued that such behaviour should not be tolerated.