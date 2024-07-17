“You were caught having intercourse with a man inside the washroom” – Afia Schwar goes raw on Naana Brown

Afia Schwar has alleged in the course of a TikTok live session that Naana Brown was once caught having intercourse inside the washroom.

According to Afia Schwar who claims to have video evidence of the whole incident, Nana Brown was caught in the act with a man named Capito.

As alleged by Schwar, the incident happened inside the house of a very popular man of God.

And the cleric also has the video but has decided not to share it with the public because he was once Naana’s acquaintance.

During the TikTok live session, controversial Schwar also made a strong disturbing allegation about Naana Brown’s personal hygiene.

In the words of Schwar, Naan Brown hardly bathes or brushes her teeth hence she has a stinky mouth.

The beef between these two known nemeses was resurrected after Schwar clarified that she ended her friendship with Diamond Appiah because of Fadda Dickson and not Naana as initially assumed and speculated.

Watch the video below to know more…