- Advertisement -

The former best friend of songstress Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger has come out to reveal one of the many reasons why Mzbel’s adopted son was taken away from her.

It’s the wish of everyone to always receive good news on their birthday but it was opposite for 18-years hitmaker Mzbel as her adopted son identified as John was taken away from her on her birthday.

Mzbel in a video while crying shared a story on how she adopted the boy at age 3 and now that he is 19 and done with senior high school, his biological parents seeing he is full of potentials have now come for him.

Though Mzbel got some people sympathizing for her, some other people blamed her for bringing all these things on her head because there is a lot of controversies surrounding her.

Trust the former right hand of Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger, to join this conversation as she has revealed that her former friend was giving the boy alcohol to drink at a young age.

According to Afia Schwar, her friend wasn’t taking good care of John as she wants people to believe because at the age of 14 she allowed him to drink smirnoff which is an alcoholic drink and no parents would be happy with that.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwar called on parents not to give their children up for adoption because their foster parents don’t take care of them very well.

Explaining her point, she stated that Dr. Osei Kwame Despite who happens to be one of the richest people in the country sells salt for a living and as such she doesn’t see why they can’t hustle to take care of their own children.