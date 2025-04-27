type here...
Entertainment

You will be poor forever if you sleep in the same room with your wife- Counselor Luterodt

By Mzta Churchill
Counselor Luterodt

Controversial Ghanaian counselor, Counselor Luterodt has brought to the limelight why many men in Ghana are poor.

The popular counselor has said that spiritually, it is not good for a man and his wife to sleep in the same room.

Counselor Luterodt made the shocking disclosure when he was speaking in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo, which Gh Page monitored.

Counselor Luterodt claims it is advisable for married men to sleep in separate rooms, even if they do not have the financial strength to do that.

According to him, there are numerous negative effects when a married man and his wife sleep in the same room.

Counselor Luterodt - GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dr. Likee came to beg me for money- Ayisha Modi reveals how she helped Ras Nene

Daddy Lumba owes me a lot of money- Ayisha Modi

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, April 27, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

With just 10 Cedis you can get a lady to chop; Here are list of Ashawo joints in Ghana and their prices

Ashawo joints in Ghana

Kumasi gay guy beaten

Guy crying and gay guys

TikToker Disturbing dies during live stream

Disturbing

Shatta Wale threatens and warns Richard Nii Quaye

Wak) school but wagyimi- Ayisha Modi calls Stonebwoy’s wife on phone to insult her on camera

Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi and Dr. Louisa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways