You will be poor forever if you sleep in the same room with your wife- Counselor Luterodt

Controversial Ghanaian counselor, Counselor Luterodt has brought to the limelight why many men in Ghana are poor.

The popular counselor has said that spiritually, it is not good for a man and his wife to sleep in the same room.

Counselor Luterodt made the shocking disclosure when he was speaking in an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo, which Gh Page monitored.

Counselor Luterodt claims it is advisable for married men to sleep in separate rooms, even if they do not have the financial strength to do that.

According to him, there are numerous negative effects when a married man and his wife sleep in the same room.