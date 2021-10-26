type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The newly appointed Inspector General of Police(IGP) George Akuffo Dampare as the days go by gets into the books of some people who are not okay with his work.

Prophet Suglo Prosper, the Lead Pastor of Dunamis Prayer Army International, has cautioned the new Inspector General of Police against arresting prophets.

In an open letter, Prophet Suglo stated that arresting prophets will only make IGP Dr George Akuffo Damapare an adversary of God.

From his perspective, the prophet likes what the new IGP is attempting to do to heal the country, but he believes going after prophets for speaking of God’s revelations is wrong.

Christianity and men of God, according to Prophet Suglo, are not the country’s concerns. He went on to say that the IGP cannot demand confirmation of pastors’ prophecies since God owes him nothing.

He warned the IGP to put an end to the crime before it was too late.

Prophet Suglo’s comments follow the arrest of Prophet Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahoufe, for allegedly prophesying Shatta Wale’s death on October 18th.

