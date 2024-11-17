You Will Bury Okatakyie Afrifa Soon- Opambour Tells Kwaku Oteng

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour has sent a piece of information to the CEO of Angel FM, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

This comes after Okatakyie Afrifa publicly denigrated the man of God following the latter’s issue with Vim Lady.

Okatakyie Afrifa, after labeling the man of God fake went on to add that his numerous curses on people wouldn’t work.

He went on to use unprintable words on the man of God, which has made him to angrily react.

Opambour feels if there is anyone he would send information to, to reach Okatakyie Afrifa, then it is surely his boss, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

The man of God has said that had it not been that Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the owner of Angel, he would have ensured the station collapsed via spiritual means.

Meanwhile, he has warned Dr. Kwaku Oteng to warn Okatakyie Afrifa to stop spewing nonsense about him, otherwise, he would have no option but to be in a state of melancholy because he would cause the death of Okatakyie Afrifa.