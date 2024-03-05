You Will Die Poor If You Focus On Music Alone- Veteran Musician Advises

- Advertisement -

Abusua Kyiri Ka Hitmaker, Samuel Owusu has advised musicians in Ghana; both the mainstream and the upcoming not to rely on only music.

This comes after most upcoming musicians approached him intending to make money as musicians.

Samuel Owusu noted that during their prime, they did not make any money, but currently, some Ghanaian musicians are making money due to the emergence of streaming platforms, however, he will not advise musicians to depend on only music.

He advised musicians in the country to get a side hustle so that they do not remain poor, even in their deaths.

“I’ll advise any young person who wants to do music to go ahead and do it but they shouldn’t rely solely on the music that they are doing,” he said.

“They can go ahead and pursue their music career but they should find a job or side hustle that they can rely on because with music alone they might end up disappointed”, he added.

According to Samuel Owusu, even though the music in contemporary Ghanaian society pays, anyone who puts all their focus on it is likely to get disappointed, hence, the need for musicians to obtain formal education and get a skill in addition.

Speaking with Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by Ghpage.com, Samuel Owusu disclosed that when people approach him about music, “The first question I ask is, are you educated and what’s your level of education?”

After the first question has been answered, Samuel Owusu says “I ask them if they’ve learned a trade because the bottom line is that I always admonish them not to depend on music alone”.