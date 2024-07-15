type here...
Veteran Kumawood actor-turned-presenter Akwasi Boadu popularly known as Akrobeto has advised ladies against desperately looking for men for marriage.

According to Akrobeto, ladies shouldn’t give in to societal pressure that would eventually force them into doing something not good for them.

Speaking on his Real News programme, he warned such ladies to desist from posting their sentiments on social media seeking advice since some comments can make it worse for them.

He added that a thing like that would lead such ladies into relationship with horrible men.

“I can tell you with authority that no responsible man, no correct man will come your way if you continue like that. When things get worse, he will tell you that he didn’t like you but you forced marriage on him. So, my desperate sister, calm down,” he retorted.

He continued that ladies in their youth age get good suitors coming their way but because of the criteria and the preference they end up losing such men and when they are now growing older, they are now desperate for anyone.

Source:GhPage

