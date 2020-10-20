type here...
You will be the 1st president in Ghana I’ll vote for-Ayisha Modi tells Cheddar

Freedom Jacob Caesar(L) and Ayisha Modi(R)
Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy’s unofficial PRO says the only person she would cast her vote for is no other person than Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Wonda World Estates, Nana Kwame Bediako.

Ayisha popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy declared her support for Nana Bediako if he runs for the presidency.

According to Ayisha, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar will be the best president for Ghana.

She added that Freedom Jacob Caesar will be the first person she will cast her vote for.

“I swear with my life you will be the best president in Gh. You will be the 1st president I will vote for in my entire life. Am saving my vote for u”, Ayisha commented.

See post below;

Ayisha Modi made this statement after Freedom Jacob Caesar shared his view on the protest currently going in Nigeria by the youth to end police brutality.

Source:GHPAGE

