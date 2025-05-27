You will hear from us- Nana B threatens President Mahama over EOCO arresting Chairman Wontumi

The organizer of the NPP, Nana B has threatened to deal with the president of Ghana, president John Mahama.

Nana B, speaking in an interview has said that the NPP wouldn’t tolerate the president anymore.

Nana B does not understand why just immediately after the Ashanti Regional chairman had honored the invitation by the CID, EOCO would also arrest him.

According to him, the NPP wouldn’t sit nonchalantly and watch the president arrest Chairman Wontumi among other NPP wigs in a Rambo style.

He noted that, the NPP is not going to allow the President harass them any longer, threatening that “You will hear from us”.