Controversial radio personality Blakk Rasta has sent some words of advice to actor John Dumelo or risk losing the upcoming December polls.

Award-winning actor John Dumelo in the last few days has been in the news after he accused his opponent and the current MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of having a hand in the death of her husband.

Since that unfortunate statement from the NDC aspirant, there have been calls for his head by the women in the majority side of parliament and other women groups.

Blakk Rasta who is also known for sharing his candid view on some national issues on his show addressed the issue and asked that John Dumelo go to see Hon Lydia Alhassan in person and apologize to her.

According to him, though John Dumelo’s public apology is beautiful and the whole country has read or seen it, it would be advisable for him to see the MP in person to say sorry for making such a careless statement.

He added that if John Dumelo is serious about winning the elections then that should be something he should do and should record it if he gets the chance for people to see.

Blakk Rasta went on to say that John Dumelo when going to apologize to Maa Linda should go alone with some foodstuffs from his farm.

