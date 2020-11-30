The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has thrown shots at the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency, John Dumelo.

Shirley, while addressing party supporters at a rally held in the constituency stated that the parliament is a place for serious business.

The minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom added that the parliament of Ghana is not a place for movie actors just because they are popular.

According to Shirley, the Parliament of Ghana needs serious-minded people who can assist the president to develop the nation.

She further entreated the resident to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for both the presidential and parliamentary slots for development.

“Parliament is a very serious business. It is not a place for actors or film makers who think they are popular. Don’t give them such chance, it is a serious place.

The laws of our country are enacted in the parliament of Ghana and the President of Ghana will need visionary leaders who will bring development to the people.

If you vote for the NPP, there will be major development for the people of Ayawaso but if you fail to do so then you will always sit at the movie theatre, watching movies”, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey stated.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency is currently, the ‘hottest’ constituency as parliamentary candidates for the NPP and NDC are bent on winning the seat.

The incumbent MP, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan is hopeful of retaining her seat while the opposition John Dumelo is bent on taking over.