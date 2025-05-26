You will pay 2500 Cedis instantly if we catch you- DVLA boss threatens

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Jerry E. Aflabo, has warned the public against the making of number plates.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tanko on Lawson FM, the DVLA boss stated that there are numerous number plates that are being made by the drivers or owners themselves without the knowledge of the DVLA.

He noted that, the best way to acquire a number plate is via the DVLA, stating that any other means is illegal, and drivers and owners of the cars would be punished severely should they be caught.

According to him, as at the time he granted the interview, their taskforce are being tasked to deal with any owner fond of doing that.

He disclosed that when the task force team gets anyone for such a crime, they will pay 2500 Cedis instantly.

The DVLA boss noted that this action would ensure that there are no impurities amid purities as far as the DVLA is concerned.

He said “most of the people are just using the number plates without our knowledge. I am begging you, if our taskforce team gets you, the penalty you will pay is 2500 Cedis. If they catch you every day, it means you will be paying 2500 Cedis every day”.