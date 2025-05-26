type here...
Entertainment

You will pay 2500 Cedis instantly if we catch you- DVLA boss threatens

By Mzta Churchill

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Jerry E. Aflabo, has warned the public against the making of number plates.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tanko on Lawson FM, the DVLA boss stated that there are numerous number plates that are being made by the drivers or owners themselves without the knowledge of the DVLA.

He noted that, the best way to acquire a number plate is via the DVLA, stating that any other means is illegal, and drivers and owners of the cars would be punished severely should they be caught.

READ ALSO: God should K!ll me if I am gay- Owusu Bempah says as he curses Afia Schwar over allegations

According to him, as at the time he granted the interview, their taskforce are being tasked to deal with any owner fond of doing that.

He disclosed that when the task force team gets anyone for such a crime, they will pay 2500 Cedis instantly.

The DVLA boss noted that this action would ensure that there are no impurities amid purities as far as the DVLA is concerned.

He said “most of the people are just using the number plates without our knowledge. I am begging you, if our taskforce team gets you, the penalty you will pay is 2500 Cedis. If they catch you every day, it means you will be paying 2500 Cedis every day”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Afia Schwar & Owusu Bempah

God should K!ll me if I am gay- Owusu Bempah says as he curses Afia Schwar over allegations

Efia Odo & Mona Gucci

You are not a celebrity- Mona Gucci takes Efia Odo to the cleaners

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, May 26, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Amaya and Steve

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Le Witch quits content creation to marry

Le Witch

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways