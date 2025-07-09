You will pay for it- Auntie Naa curses Girls Girls’ son

Media personality and host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa has finally reacted to reports that she did Girls Girls’ children “sheege”.

The media personality during today’s edition of “Oyerepa Afutuo” decided to fire back at Yaw Boateng, the eldest son of Girls Girls.

According to Auntie Naa, there is no iota of truth in the claims by Yaw Boateng, hence, Ghanaians should sweep it under the canopy.

Auntie Naa noted that she has nothing to say, but leaves everything to God who knows best.

Cursing the eldest son of Girls Girls, Auntie Naa said that Yaw Boateng will surely pay for trying to tarnish her hard earned reputation.