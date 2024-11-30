type here...
You Will Suffer If You Hate Dr. Likee- Miracle Films Slaps Sense Into Bill Asamoah And Critics

By Mzta Churchill
The father of Kumawood, known in the movie industry as Miracle Films has dragged Bill Asamoah among other critics of Dr. Likee.

Miracle Films decided to subtly fire shots at Bill Asamoah and other critics after he made an appearance on Angel Fm.

Speaking with Ike De Unpredictable, Miracle Films decided to wade into the topic of who is the king, and who saved the Kumawood movie industry.

The producer now an actor confirmed that, the industry mitigated to an extremely worrisome level.

He claims it took Dr. Likee and his team to ensure that things were moving smoothly after every actor, actress, producer or director shunned the industry to engage in other activities that could fetch them money.

He noted that Dr. Likes should be praised for what he and his team have done, and not to be disrespected.

According to him, anyone who says that Dr. Likee did not save the Kumawood movie industry says that out of jealousy, as he added that, any that does that suffers.

