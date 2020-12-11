You are a winner and will always be- Dumelo’s wife’s comforting message to him

The wife of actor and politician, John Dumelo, is in awe of her husband’s ability to pull such great numbers in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary race as he came close to winning in an NPP stronghold.

Coming up against the incumbent MP and the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan, John Dumelo achieved an important feat as a first-time contender with some very impressive figures.

John Dumelo representing the NDC refused to be lightwork for the incumbent MP as he garnered 37,778 votes to Maa Lydia’s 39,851 in the area.

While he had his fair share of social media trolling, others like A-Plus and James Gardiner were impressed by his good fight and wished him luck in future polls.

His wife, Gifty Mawunya, has, in a new post on Instagram, showcased her loyalty to her husband’s cause by congratulating him for his efforts.

Her post was captioned, ”Praise the Lord!!! In all things Lord, me and my household will forever worship the Lord. Babe @johndumelo1 congratulations on such a spectacular performance and making history in Ayawaso west. For a first time contender in an NPP stronghold and closing the gap by such a margin, woooow !!!!you have really raised the status quo and you know what, you deserve a standing ovation????.So babe dust it off and move with your head so high like a king and a leader that Uve been ordained to be. You are an inspiration to many and your hardwork and determination is apparent to all. You are a winner and will always be ?????? #idey4u #wemove.”

SEE POST BELOW:

