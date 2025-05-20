You worry me to drop video but give me nonsense numbers- Shatta Wale cries over getting small views

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to express his displeasure and disappointment in Ghanaians.

The musician has said that he did not like the idea of releasing videos, due to reasons best known to him, however, Ghanaians, especially his fans made him release a new video.

According to Shatta Wale, his fans have been worrying about him releasing a new music video because they have missed watching his videos.

Despite his promise not to waste time, enerygu and resources on a music video, Shatta Wale stated that he had to respect his fans and release a new video.

However, after the release of the video, Shatta Wale claims he is yet to get good numbers on his socials.

Shatta Wale, via a post on his official Facebook page stated that “Some of you your mout chaw chaw chaw chaw!!! Shatta drop video drop video, if i drop too nonsense numbers”.