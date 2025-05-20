type here...
Entertainment

You worry me to drop video but give me nonsense numbers- Shatta Wale cries over getting small views

By Mzta Churchill
Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to express his displeasure and disappointment in Ghanaians.

The musician has said that he did not like the idea of releasing videos, due to reasons best known to him, however, Ghanaians, especially his fans made him release a new video.

According to Shatta Wale, his fans have been worrying about him releasing a new music video because they have missed watching his videos.

Despite his promise not to waste time, enerygu and resources on a music video, Shatta Wale stated that he had to respect his fans and release a new video.

READ ALSO: Guy in hot waters for impregnating 3 friends

However, after the release of the video, Shatta Wale claims he is yet to get good numbers on his socials.

Shatta Wale, via a post on his official Facebook page stated that “Some of you your mout chaw chaw chaw chaw!!! Shatta drop video drop video, if i drop too nonsense numbers”.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Guy in hot waters for impregnating 3 friends

You are a nobody, your career will die soon- Sally Mann threatens King Promise

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
26.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

Cheating wife

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat

Husband beating wife

TikTok lady, Brenda, dies inside guy’s apartment

Brenda and Emmy Pounds 1

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways