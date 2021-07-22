type here...
You would have been impeached if I was the President – Captain Smart fires Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
You would have been impeached if I was the President - Captain Smart fires Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong and Captain Smart
Onua FM/TV presenter Captain Smart has stated that if he had powers or was the President of the country he would have impeached Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, he would also lay him down on a table and cane him just like he would have done to Joy FM journalist Erastus Donkor.

Kennedy Agyapong on his Net 2 TV make some threatening comments against the journalist for allegedly reporting falsehood that led to the death of some youth in Ejura.

The MP who is also the chairman of the interior and defence Committee of parliament on the show without mincing words called for Erastus to be beaten.

His comments gathered a lot of bashing from social media with some journalist calling for him to be sanctioned.

The stated that he made the same comments on his TV station against investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale.

Few months after his comments Ahmed was killed in cold blood and till date justice has not been served.

Source:Ghpage

