“You’ll become a billionaire if you pay your tithe” — Pastor preaches

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A man of God has garnered attention to himself after preaching to his congregation and stating that if you pay your tithe you will become a billionaire.

The Gen-Z man of God did not hold back as he condemned Christians and church-goers who go to church but do not pay their tithes.

According to him, not paying your tithe is equal to robbing God, which makes one a thief.

In his words;

If you’re not paying your tithe, you’re a thief and you have robbed God. You sow seed and you pay your tithe.
?That power of tithe will come, the power of the seed will join together and you become a billionaire.?People would be coming to borrow money from your hand.?People would be crying but it’s not for you.

