A netizen has informed Medikal that his new relationship with Eazzy is only valid for one year.

Medikal and musician Eazzy have been trending on various social media platforms after rumours went rife that the two have been in a relationship for some time now.

Yesterday, Medikal dropped a snippet of his new song, indirectly confirming his new relationship with a lady he named “FIRST LADY” while throwing jabs at his ex-wife Fella Makafui.

Earlier today, he posted a picture of his shadow and that of a lady at the beach with the caption “Stubborn Academy President and First Lady ??”.

Following his post, some netizens commented on the post. While some praised him for grabbing another lady just months after his breakup others also predicted doom for him.

@Kofiklein1: “Happy for you,but I know its just a year contract hm”

@Boss_henryy: “The contract be how many years ? Make I put for book ???”

@BineyKoby: “How many years contract?”

@Wee3ny3: “You found love again”

@NyhiraPapa: “This one too go turn you down oo, learn sense”

@Overrated Boss: “We don’t care mate, you fell off”