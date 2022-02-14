type here...
GhPageLifestyle"You'll die young" - Elderly man curses & insults a young man...
Lifestyle

“You’ll die young” – Elderly man curses & insults a young man over trotro seat (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Things escalated quickly after a young guy refused to give his seat inside the rotor to an elderly man who was in a red and black bakatri believed to be going to a funeral.

According to reports, after the young man said no to the elderly man’s proposal of swap of seats, insults started to fly left-right-centre accompanied with curses.

It was the other people in the trotro who begged the elderly man to withdraw his curses after they had advised the young guy to go on his knees and ask for forgiveness.

Things like this only happen in Africa where adults think they have the right to bully anyone they deem they can give birth to.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    86 ° F
    86 °
    86 °
    64 %
    2.4mph
    79 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News