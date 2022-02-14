“You’ll die young” – Elderly man curses & insults a young man over trotro seat (Video)

- Advertisement -

Things escalated quickly after a young guy refused to give his seat inside the rotor to an elderly man who was in a red and black bakatri believed to be going to a funeral.

According to reports, after the young man said no to the elderly man’s proposal of swap of seats, insults started to fly left-right-centre accompanied with curses.

It was the other people in the trotro who begged the elderly man to withdraw his curses after they had advised the young guy to go on his knees and ask for forgiveness.

Things like this only happen in Africa where adults think they have the right to bully anyone they deem they can give birth to.

Watch the video below to know more…