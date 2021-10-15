type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYou'll never give birth - Funny Face curses ex-wife, calls out Vanessa...
Entertainment

You’ll never give birth – Funny Face curses ex-wife, calls out Vanessa as he loses his cool again

By Kweku Derrick
funny face vanessa elizabeth
- Advertisement -

Comic actor Funny Face has launched a scathing attack on his ex-wife Elizabeth Ntim and his baby mama, Vanessa.

All his sentiments revolve around how these two women have treated him in his relationship with them.

Even though Elizabeth is now married to another man, Funny Face seems to harbour some pain in his heart.

In his latest attack on his estranged wife, the ‘Children President’ invoked curses on her and swore that she would never have children of her own.

But it appears Funny Face’s worse nightmare is Vanessa – the mother of his twin daughters and son.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.5mph
20 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News