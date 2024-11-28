You’ll regret and suffer more doom if you vote for Bawumia – KSM tells Ghanaians

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has sounded a warning to citizens about the upcoming December 7 general elections.

In a heartfelt address on his YouTube channel, KSM criticized the current government and pleaded with voters to prioritise the urgent need for change amid the nation’s economic struggles.

KSM cautioned that if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is elected, Ghanaians should brace for heightened arrogance, corruption, and impunity.

He urged voters to reflect deeply, declaring, “The country is in desperate need of rescue.”

In his own words;

“If this election is free, fair, and transparent, and Ghanaians choose Bawumia as their man, I promise you, you will see more.

You will see more arrogance, more impunity, and more corruption, which have plagued us over the past eight years,” KSM warned.

-- AD --

The elections will decide Ghana’s next president and parliament, as President Nana Akufo-Addo is ineligible to run after completing his two terms.