“You’ll suffer” – Opambour brags that his curses ended Bernice Asare’s daughter’s life

- Advertisement -

Bernice Asare’s Daughter Dies

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare reportedly lost her daughter, Akua Nhyira, on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Details of the actress’ daughter’s passing are sketchy but it has been reported that the sad incident happened in the afternoon.

In a video report shared by Ghpage, the narrator indicated that Bernice Asare had wanted to keep her loss to herself and grieve in private.

However, the heartbreaking revelation was emotionally disclosed by people close to Bernice who took to TikTok to unveil the profound grief that had befallen the actress.

The deceased, who was eight years old, happens to be the first child of the actress.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians point accusing fingers at Opambour following the death of Bernice Asare’s first child (Video)

Opambour Rains Another Set Of Curses On Bernice Asare

Reacting to the news of Bernice Asare’s daughter’s tragic death, unforgiving Opambour has rained another set of curses on the star actress.

As bragged by the controversial man of God, Bernice Asare is suffering from the curses he rained on her in 2020.

Speaking on his personally owned TV station this morning, Opambour emphatically stated that Bernice Asare is yet to suffer because there are more tragedies on the way to befall her.

According to Opambour, Bernice Asare’s family is yet to experience the worst in life and her daughter’s death is just the beginning of her woes.

While speaking about the sad story, Opambour also alleged that he was aware of Bernice Asare’s daughter’s sickness and knew that she was going to die.

READ ALSO: Tragic: Actress Bernice Asare’s first child dies (Video)