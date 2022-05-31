type here...
You’ll suffer till you die – Kumchacha rains curses on Nana Agradaa

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Kumchcha has angrily rained volcanic curses on Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa during an interview on OKAY FM.

According to Kumchacha who has never hidden his intense hate and dislike for Evangelist Mama Pat, the ex-fetish priestess will never know peace while she’s alive because of the pains she caused many ignorant people through her sika gari scam.

During the on-air radio discussion, Kumchacha vehemently dismissed the assertion that Nana Agradaa is now a changed person and has fully given her life to Christ.

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries also fumed that Nana Agradaa is still a serial con artist who has smartly devised a new scheme to steal money from Ghanaians, under the guise of church tithe and giving and membership forms.

He ended his submissions by stating that just like the same way Paul in the Bible suffered and paid for all of his sins as Saul, Nana Agradaa will also suffer before she dies.

Kumchacha provided support for his assertions by quoting a passage from the Bible, stressing even again that Agraada shall endure hardship.

    Source:GHpage

