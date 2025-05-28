Young boy suffering from halitosis gets healed after he received massive support from Ghanaians through MFK

The young man who was reportedly having halitosis has gotten treatment.

The information was made known by MFK via a recent episode of her Afisem show.

Speaking during the show, MFK disclosed that following the interview with the father of the 14-year-old boy, many Ghanaians had reached out to help.

After sending their contributions, the host of Lawson Afisem claims they began with treatment, after which a minor surgery was performed on the young boy.

According to MFK, following the surgery, the father of the young boy had told her that the halitosis the son was suffering was no more.