- Advertisement -

Two young lovers from Nigeria have left many singles jealous after they inked their bodies with matching tattoos to signify their unbreakable bond for life.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment a young lady and her boyfriend made efforts at etching unique tattoos on their hands.

In the vlog shared to TikToke, the lady emphasized how romantic the decision was and how it assures their everlasting love for one another.

During the process, the lovers got each individual’s personal name tattooed on their wrist accompanied by a crown, words that read “love 4 life” as well as hearts across different fingers.

Watch the video below

The trending video has got many people talking. Check out some of the comments below

Iamkingdinero3 wrote: “Mtcheew this isn’t what I want to do with someone’s daughter , I want Blood oath , as in Blood Convenant, if you ready let me know I don too see shege for street.”

Smith_of_Abuja: The tatt is fine at least they both wrote their own names and not each others name cus even if them breakup na their names still deh the tatt so nothing to lose

Og_zarus stated: “Lol. You just tied yourself mentally and physically to eachother. When the small emotion una get for eachother go clear, una go just Dey beak up Dey make up.“

Iamtrinityguy added: “I pray this relationship go a long way but if anything happen or any misunderstanding and you decide to clean the tattoo,I will sue both of you“