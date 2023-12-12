type here...
Young couple tragically dies from generator fumes hours after birthday celebration

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian couple has tragically met their end in Ugborikoko Community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, as a result of inhaling generator fumes.

The unidentified man and his girlfriend passed away in their sleep, following a night of celebration in honour of the lady’s birthday.

According to reports, the couple had marked the occasion by visiting a nightclub on Sunday to revel in the festivities.

However, their joyous celebration took a devastating turn as they succumbed to the lethal effects of generator fumes in the early hours of Monday, December 11.

After leaving the nightclub, the couple reportedly proceeded to the lady’s shop, where they decided to turn on a generator before retiring for the night.

Unfortunately, the decision proved fatal, and they were discovered lifeless before the break of dawn.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the tragic incident on Tuesday morning in response to inquiries.

Source:GHpage

