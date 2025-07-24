Young Don apologises to Otumfour, President Mahama, Ajagurajah & others

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator, Young Don, has publicly issued a heartfelt apology to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Bishop Ajagurajah, and Ghanaians at large following a recent accident that he says changed his life.

Taking to his official TikTok page, the outspoken media personality opened up about the traumatic incident and how it had led to deep personal reflection and spiritual awakening.

In a remorseful tone, Young Don admitted that he had hurled unwarranted insults at some of Ghana’s most revered figures, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and current President John Dramani Mahama.

He revealed that he had already asked God for forgiveness and had been spiritually instructed to make amends with those he had wronged.

“I have already apologised to God, and He has instructed me to apologise to Ghanaians, especially prominent people like Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the president, and anyone whom I insulted, even though they did not offend me,” he said.

He further extended his apology to Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, with whom he has had a highly publicised feud for over a year.

In a surprising turn of events, Young Don described himself as a newfound admirer of Ajagurajah and referred to the spiritual leader as an “elder brother.”

“The Lord who created heaven and earth wants me to do His work, so He said I should apologise to everyone,” Young Don added, indicating that his accident had become a turning point in his life.

As part of his journey to seek redemption and embrace a new path, the social media personality announced plans to return to Ghana from the United States.

He expressed hope that Ghanaians would accept his apology and support his transformation.