Young ‘Gen Z’ baddie heartbroken as her new braids fail to make her look like a ‘bad girl’ – VIDEO

A young Gen Z has caught the attention of netizens with her tears after her new braids failed to give her that ‘bad girl’ look.

The young lady shared her sorrowful video on her Tiktok page, where she cried out to her followers and explaining her worries to them.

According to her, the sole purpose for making the braids was so she could look like a baddie but the hair came out looking so basic.

She showed viewers the hair from different angles while insisting that it had no correlation to what she wanted and she looked very basic instead.

