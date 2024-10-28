GhPageNewsYoung GH guy marries elderly white woman
News

Young GH guy marries elderly white woman

By Armani Brooklyn
Marriage
Marriage

Love they say conquers all and African men are really living it to expectation as they’re currently on a marriage spree but to whom; the answers will shock you.

A heartwarming video which is currently trending on TikTok shows a young Ghanaian man tying the knot with an elderly white woman.

According to social media users who have come across the video, the young guy isn’t in love with the elderly woman but only agreed to walk the aisle with her because of money.

Marriage - GhPage
Marriage

When @Kofiyebaoh showed them love by tweeting “u have made it in life. Congrats“, other TikTokers descended on him by insisting that there’s nothing congratulatory about this.

As suggested by many TikTokers, they don’t think any man in his right senses will marry a rock of ages, preferably an old woman and claim it’s out of love.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, October 28, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.8 ° F
83.8 °
83.8 °
69 %
2.3mph
63 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways