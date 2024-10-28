Young GH guy marries elderly white woman

Love they say conquers all and African men are really living it to expectation as they’re currently on a marriage spree but to whom; the answers will shock you.

A heartwarming video which is currently trending on TikTok shows a young Ghanaian man tying the knot with an elderly white woman.

According to social media users who have come across the video, the young guy isn’t in love with the elderly woman but only agreed to walk the aisle with her because of money.

When @Kofiyebaoh showed them love by tweeting “u have made it in life. Congrats“, other TikTokers descended on him by insisting that there’s nothing congratulatory about this.

As suggested by many TikTokers, they don’t think any man in his right senses will marry a rock of ages, preferably an old woman and claim it’s out of love.

