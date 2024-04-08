Young GH man makes giant strides as he creates his own social media platform

- Advertisement -

Once upon a time, in a bustling rural community called Adansi Medoma (Formena District Assembly) in the beautiful country of Ghana, something magical happened. Can you guess what it was? Well, let me tell you!

There was a young man named Israel Acheampong. He is from Ghana and had a big dream when he was in his tertiary (University for Development Studies – Wa campus).

He wanted to create something special, something that would bring people together and make them happy. And guess what? He did it!



Acheampong worked very hard, using his clever ideas and skills. He wanted to make a social networking app that would be different from all the others.

He called it Stayplain. It is like a treasure chest full of surprises and ultra-modern features.

Now, let me tell you why Stayplain social media network is so special. You see, Stayplain is not just any ordinary app.

It’s a magical portal that lets you talk to your friends, share stories, and even play games! With Stayplain, you can be anyone you want to be, and the fun never ends.



Acheampong’s journey began a long time ago when he was just a young student. He dreamed of creating something amazing, something that would make his friends and everyone be proud.

And guess what? He did it! With Stayplain, Acheampong showed the world that anything is possible if you believe in yourself.

Why we need to support Stayplain, our own?



Stayplain is not just a social networking app. It’s a magical world where dreams come true.

With Stayplain, you can share your stories, make new friends, and explore exciting adventures. It’s like having a ticket to the coolest party in town, and everyone is invited!

So, guys, what are you waiting for? Join the adventure with Stayplain and let your imagination soar!

Now is the time to support our own as soon as possible as our leaders are promoting Africa’s digitalisation and youth development. Stayplain app is available on Google PlayStore and AppleStore.

Let’s push this adventure with Stayplain, where every click brings smiles and laughter!