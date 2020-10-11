type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Young girl commits suicide after losing her phone
Lifestyle

Young girl commits suicide after losing her phone

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Nora Able
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian girl has reportedly taken her own life after she lost a phone she bought recently.

The young lady identified as Nora Able was found unresponsive after she drank a substance believed to be poison.

The beautiful girl was later rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to reports, Nora Able committed suicide after she lost her expensive phone.

Friends of the young lady confirmed her death on Facebook and explained why she committed suicide.

See photos below;

No description available.
No description available.

No description available.
No description available.
No description available.

Nora Able was a beauty queen from Uyo in Akwa Ibom State. She was also the President of the Clever Girls Foundation.

Friends of the late Nora Able held a candlelight session in her honour after she was buried.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News