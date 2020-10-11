- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian girl has reportedly taken her own life after she lost a phone she bought recently.

The young lady identified as Nora Able was found unresponsive after she drank a substance believed to be poison.

The beautiful girl was later rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to reports, Nora Able committed suicide after she lost her expensive phone.

Friends of the young lady confirmed her death on Facebook and explained why she committed suicide.

See photos below;

Nora Able was a beauty queen from Uyo in Akwa Ibom State. She was also the President of the Clever Girls Foundation.

Friends of the late Nora Able held a candlelight session in her honour after she was buried.