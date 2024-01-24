type here...
Young guy caught trying to use his girlfriend for sakawa (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian guy from Abia State has been nabbed for trying to use his girlfriend for sakawa.

During a thorough investigation, the guy confessed that he’s a sakawa guy and that’s all he does for a living.

According to him, he has been dating his girlfriend for the past three years now – And he planned with one of his friends to murder her for money rituals.

As explained by him, he was told to bring a human sacrifice if he wanted to make more money.

Going into details as to how he and his friend tried using his girlfriend for rituals, they tied her and while on their way to the fetish priest who told him to bring human sacrifice for money rituals, they were apprehended by the police.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

