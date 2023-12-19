Young lady calls the police to arrest her African mother in the US over her religious beliefs

In a now-viral video that has since received mixed reactions from social media users, an American lady engaged in a fierce disagreement with her Nigerian mother causing her to involve the police after an altercation on her religious beliefs.
A TikTok user identified as Paula Ifeanyi engaged in a heated argument with her mother over her newfound religious belief as ‘spirituality’.
Her Nigerian mother who is a Christian, however, refused to accept the ideas of her daughter, insisting that her practices are demonic.
In a video shared by Ifeanyi, she refused to accept her mother’s doctrine while refusing to be treated like a child despite being 25 years old with a child.
The duo argued at length in a video shared by Paula Ifeanyi some days ago which escalated to the point where she packed and wanted to move out.
In a new video, her mother blocked her path, refusing her to move out with her luggage. The duo engaged in a bit of physical activities as heard in the background audio after the phone fell off.
After a while, she called the police on her mother and in no time, help arrived and both were questioned about what transpired in the house.
