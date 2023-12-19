Young lady calls the police to arrest her African mother in the US over her religious beliefs

- Advertisement -

In a now-viral video that has since received mixed reactions from social media users, an American lady engaged in a fierce disagreement with her Nigerian mother causing her to involve the police after an altercation on her religious beliefs.

A TikTok user identified as Paula Ifeanyi engaged in a heated argument with her mother over her newfound religious belief as ‘spirituality’.



Her Nigerian mother who is a Christian, however, refused to accept the ideas of her daughter, insisting that her practices are demonic.

In a video shared by Ifeanyi, she refused to accept her mother’s doctrine while refusing to be treated like a child despite being 25 years old with a child.

The duo argued at length in a video shared by Paula Ifeanyi some days ago which escalated to the point where she packed and wanted to move out.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In a new video, her mother blocked her path, refusing her to move out with her luggage. The duo engaged in a bit of physical activities as heard in the background audio after the phone fell off.

After a while, she called the police on her mother and in no time, help arrived and both were questioned about what transpired in the house.

Watch the video below …