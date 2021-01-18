- Advertisement -

A young lady identified as Ama Broni has reportedly passed away after she was sexually assaulted at a carnival.

According to reports, Ama Broni attended a carnival at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District where she met her untimely death.

The carnival dubbed ‘Family Street Carnival’ took place on Saturday, 16th January 2021 at Budumburam in the Central Region.

It was also gathered that Ama Broni was sexually abused by some boys after she took off her shorts and twerked on stage.

In an attempt to get away from these boys, the young lady jumped off the stage but got electrocuted after she fell on some wires.

Watch the video below;

According to reports, Ama Broni died instantly from the electric shock and also from the harassment she suffered on stage.