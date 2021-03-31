A young woman has from a video sighted and fast going viral gone mad after she was dropped off by a private car.

According to the narrator who was recording, the lady was dropped off by the unknown driver in a plush car but shortly after she got down, she started acting abnormal.

The incident according to the narrator happened in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

In the video, the young lady could be seen wandering about in the middle of the road while the lady recording her was cautioning women.

She asked that is better ladies stay with their broke boyfriends rather than chase these sakawa boys who would just ruin their lives.