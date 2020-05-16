Young man beats his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his girlfriend

- Advertisement -

A chilling video circulating on social media as sighted captures a young man beating his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his girlfriend.

In the video sighted, the unidentified young man was seen standing with his uncle and showing him a text he (the uncle) sent to his lover.

Upon serious dispute by the young man with his uncle, he accepted the fact that he proposed to her and there came the first hot slap.

The young man advanced to mercilessly beating his own uncle till he had no strength in him to run for his life.

He later warned his uncle not to call his girlfriend again and still commanded he deletes his girlfriend’s number from his phone.

Due to some reasons, we can’t share the video on our page. You can find it somewhere on social media.