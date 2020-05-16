type here...
Home Lifestyle Young man beats his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Young man beats his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
0
Young man beats his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his girlfriend
Young man beats his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his girlfriend
- Advertisement -

A chilling video circulating on social media as sighted captures a young man beating his uncle to the pulp for proposing to his girlfriend.

READ ALSO: I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers – Owusu Bempah

In the video sighted, the unidentified young man was seen standing with his uncle and showing him a text he (the uncle) sent to his lover.

Upon serious dispute by the young man with his uncle, he accepted the fact that he proposed to her and there came the first hot slap.

The young man advanced to mercilessly beating his own uncle till he had no strength in him to run for his life.

He later warned his uncle not to call his girlfriend again and still commanded he deletes his girlfriend’s number from his phone.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong gives full details on the current location of Obinim

Due to some reasons, we can’t share the video on our page. You can find it somewhere on social media.

Previous articleJohn Dumelo’s new campaign look ahead of election 2020 sets social media on fire
Next articleMedikal didn’t write WMT diss song – Sista Afia

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers – Owusu Bempah

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has come out to reveal some secrets about his...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rev Owusu Bempah finally goes into details why all his marriages couldn’t work

Mr. Tabernacle -
Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah have in a new video given full details of why...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong gives full details on the current location of Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has dropped new details as to the current location of Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim.
Read more
Lifestyle

Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s arrest – Ken’s close friend reveals secret

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God's Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be a lawyer

RASHAD -
A story of a Ghanaian lady who is a carpenter has been narrated on social media and has motivated every young person...
Read more
Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
Controversial radio/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has also reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
5.7kmh
20 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
32 °
Tue
32 °
Wed
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo

RASHAD -
One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo. As expected,...
Read more
Lifestyle

I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers – Owusu Bempah

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has come out to reveal some secrets about his...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News