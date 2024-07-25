Social media they say never forgets and that is the case of a young man who is currently on the app begging for a job.

Well, the young man who is believed to be an NPP sympathiser back in 2021 took to Twitter now X to tell NDC members to stop bashing the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

His first tweet in May 2021 was against the #Fixthecountry movement asking why they are mounting pressure on Nana Addo to fix the country when he wasn’t the one who destroyed the country.

His post read: “Is it Nana Addo who spoilt the country before you want him to fix it”

See screenshot below:

That didn’t end there as he came back in November to praise President Nana Addo and Bawumia saying they have created enough employment for the youth in the country than late President Atta Mills and John Mahama.

He added that people who don’t know about it should research it before coming out to bash the current President and vice.

-- AD --

He posted: “He has given employment to Ghanaian youth more than Mahama and Atta did, if you know then research”

See screenshot below:

At the time of making all these posts, this young man was still in the University and when he graduated in 2021 reality dawned on him and after failing to land a job after school, he is now on the same app begging for a job.

“Hello folks on twitter please I am in search of job please kindly help me land one for the sake of my siblings who are looking up to for their daily meals please. This is my qualification, please don’t ignore it my help might be on your timeline please,” he said.

See screenshot below:

After netizens bashed him and asked him to go and work in one of the newly created jobs he claimed President Nana Addo had established, he came back to apologise for his earlier statements.

He posted: “I am really sorry if I stepped on an toe concerning some previous tweets. Please help me with a job for the sake of my siblings please.”

See screenshot below: