Young man cries profusely on his wedding day after being forced to marry an older lady he impregnated (Video)

A viral video on social media that has courted massive attention captures the moment a young groom cried profusely on his wedding day.

In the now circulating video, the young grom who was dressed in a white designer suit with styled hair couldn’t hold back his tears.

Instead of being happy on his big day, the young man was full of tears because he was reportedly forced to walk down the aisle with the bride.

According to reports, the young man was made to marry the older bride after impregnating her.

Initially, the young man was hesitant to marry the older lady but later succumbed to pressure from her powerful family.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@OgaMayorr – This could be a forcefully arranged marriage between families for either political,business or some selfish interest.. This is crying and not just some joyful tears

@Ashibabon – Na only him know why him dey cry because e sure me say no be dat kind cry wey we dey think na it him dey cry

@iamcorrectbro – We all know the real reason he is crying, but no be me go talk am

@Sleekchick22 – Blud is crying for help y’all thought it’s tears of joy. Okayyyyy